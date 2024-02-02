2022 Culture Pioneer Awards

The Culture Pioneer Awards programme was launched in 2020 to recognise those dedicated to people-first cultures during the pandemic. Following its success, we have continued to champion the people and companies crafting their culture into a positive force.

Brought to you by HRZone and TrainingZone, our mission is to raise the profile of organisations and people leaders who are spearheading progressive culture change.

Unlike traditional awards programmes, Culture Pioneers does not simply focus on celebrating the so-called ‘best’. We’re looking for inspirational people and businesses that are committed to an ongoing journey to improve their culture.

#CulturePioneers