Creating the heroes of culture change

We are on a mission to support and celebrate the heroes of workplace culture change.

We have something for every culture crafter – from our #ExploreChange social campaign, to our guidance-driven content, to our awards programme and networking event.

We have something for every culture crafter

#ExploreChange campaign

Show your commitment to workplace culture by joining our #ExploreChange movement, signing our Culture Pioneers pledge and taking positive action.

Read more

Guidance on culture change

Our expert-led content programme has something for everyone. Explore our curated list of downloadable guidebooks, how-to articles and quick tips from the experts.

Read more

Awards programme

The Culture Pioneer Awards shines a light on the inspirational leaders and organisations dedicated to workplace culture change. Could you be our next Culture Pioneer?

Enter now

Events and digital sessions

Unlock the secrets to building a thriving company culture with our Culture Pioneer webinar series. Register now and get access to enlightening discussion and expert tips and tricks.

Read more

Culture Pioneers sessions

Our webinars and virtual roundtable discussions offer you access to the expertise and opinions of a diverse range of culture specialists. Explore the collection and book in some learning time! 

Proud to be sponsored by

Breathe logo

Breathe

Breathe's mission is simple: to empower busy small businesses to reclaim precious time by simplifying their people admin. Its affordable and award-winning HR software is the trusted choice for over 14,000 SMEs.

Find out more

The TCM Group

The TCM Group is an award-winning and well-regarded leader in the fields of transformational culture, resolution, human resources, conflict management, employee relations and leadership development.

Find out more

Matt Somers - Coaching Culture Series

How to build a coaching culture

The fundamentals to crafting a coaching culture

Part one: Coaching for success

Building a coaching culture

Part two: What’s the story?

Why stories are a powerful tool for creating a coaching culture

Part three: Coaching as a ritual

Why coaching needs to be embedded as a cultural ritual

